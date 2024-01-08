Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds suited up to accept his recent Emmy win, but not in the way you might expect

Ryan Reynolds' hit documentary Welcome to Wrexham bagged five Emmy awards on Sunday, January 8, but the actor wasn't available to accept the gongs – so he got Deadpool to receive one.

The Disney Plus show, which charts the rise of the eponymous Welsh football team owned by Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney, picked up prizes in a handful of reality-related categories, including Sound Mixing, Directing, and best unstructured program.

Reacting to the news, McElhenney took to Twitter to say what "an incredible honor" it was to have the series be recognized in such a way, before his broadcast was "interrupted" by Reynold's Merc with a Mouth.

"Woo! Wow, umm... Mr. Lively couldn't be here to accept this broken Emmy, so he sent me on his behalf," a costumed Reynolds began, referencing his real-life wife Blake Lively. "First and foremost, Wrexham, we love you. Thank you for letting Rob and the other guy tell your story. Cymru am byth, b****es."

Outside of making event appearances as Marvel's Wade Wilson, Reynolds is currently filming Deadpool 3, alongside Hugh Jackman and Jennifer Garner, who are set to make somewhat unexpected returns as Elektra and Wolverine. Also starring Succession's Matthew Macfadyen and The Crown star Emma Corrin, the third installment is set to see the likes of Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapicic, and Morena Baccarin reprise their roles as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Colossus, and Vanessa, respectively.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to release on November 8, 2024.