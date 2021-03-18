Ryan Reynolds live-tweets his first time watching Green Lantern: "While it’s not perfect, it ain’t a tragedy"

Ryan Reynolds, star of Green Lantern , everyone's, uh, favorite superhero movie, has never seen it before. At least, he hadn't until last night, when he brought his Twitter followers along with him for the ride.

"Excited to see the Snyder Cut," he tweeted, referring to the newly released Zack Snyder's Justice League . "But ahead of its debut – and with the aid of a good amount of #AviationGin – tonight at 6pm EST I’ll do something I’ve never done: actually watch Green Lantern. Happy #StPatricksDay."

Hey @VancityReynolds maybe someday I'll bring over some Hand on Stone bourbon and we'll do a double feature. https://t.co/62wCEZZt7lMarch 17, 2021 See more

Released in 2011, Green Lantern saw Reynolds play Hal Jordan, who becomes the titular superhero after becoming the first human member of the Green Lantern Corps and receiving a ring that grants him superpowers. The movie received mixed to negative reviews, with an approval rating of 26 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes and a reported box office loss of around $75 million. Yikes.

"Starting GL now. First time ever. Too early to ask for a #SnyderCut of this fucker?" he tweeted later in the evening. "I only ever read my parts of the script so this is genuinely exciting for me to watch."

The movie also stars Blake Lively, Peter Sarsgaard, Mark Strong, Angela Bassett, and Tim Robbins. Reynolds and Lively are now married, and the set of Green Lantern is where they first met – so it wasn't all bad, right?

In fact, after live-tweeting the action, Reynolds seemed pleasantly surprised by the experience, as well as shouting out the efforts of the cast and crew who worked on the movie. "Maybe it’s the Aviation Gin talking, but #GreenLantern was nothing to fear!" he said. "Hundreds of incredible crew and cast members did amazing work – and while it’s not perfect, it ain’t a tragedy. Next time I won’t wait a decade to watch."

