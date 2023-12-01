Russell T Davies on making Doctor Who more representative of society: "It is part of my make-up"

Russell T Davies has returned to Doctor Who, helming a series of anniversary specials before Ncuti Gatwa takes over as the Doctor. Speaking to SFX magazine in the new issue, which features Doctor Who on the cover, Davies opens up about the new episodes and how it wasn’t a conscious choice "to be progressive and to reflect more of society", but rather something innate to his writing.

"It is part of my make-up," he said addressing both the specials and the upcoming new season of the show. "I’m obviously aware that this stuff has been weaponized in a culture war and used by the right-wing, so clumsily, but actually with a lot of power and strength, no matter how clumsy they are. It feels so ridiculous to be fighting over something that’s so beautiful and heartfelt and for some people absolutely vital. But I think in the end, it’s a shame that, because we are deemed to be in a culture war which does exist, that therefore these things are framed as battles and fights and victories and losses, and it’s surrounded by essentially violent language."

Davies went on to address the first anniversary special The Star Beast more specifically, where Rose Noble’s trans identity plays a crucial part in the plot. He added: "When, if you simply meet any trans person anywhere, you will meet one of the gentlest, the most insightful, and open people you could possibly hope to meet, because they’ve been through so much just to live the life that they’ve lived. So it’s a shame that it’s a battleground. As ever, this fear and anger is born out of ignorance."

The showrunner added about any criticism, "I think they don’t even understand the cause of their violence. They can use God. They can use politics, they can use history, but actually it’s a physical revolt that they need to examine. Because they’re better than that. We are all better than that."

Gatwa’s first official outing as the Doctor will be in the 2023 Christmas special before his full season airs in 2024. The remaining two 60th Anniversary Specials will air on Saturday, December 2, and Saturday, December 9.

The above is just a snippet from our interview with Davies, available in the latest issue of SFX magazine, which features Doctor Who on the cover and is available on newsstands from Friday, December 1.