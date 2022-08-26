Netflix’s new #1 documentary is a "bizarre and tragic" life story that’s dividing viewers

If you’ve been scrolling through Netflix recently, you might have noticed a new entry topping the movie charts. Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee follows fugitive tech pioneer John McAfee in his final years on the run before dying in 2021. Through a combination of interviews and archive footage, a picture is painted of a man that makes Tiger King look tame by comparison.

A man who once tweeted he had "47 genetic children", McAfee was a hugely controversial figure that rose to fame as the creator of the McAfee anti-virus software. He later found himself embroiled in several major scandals, including tax evasion and being named a person of interest by Belize police in a homicide investigation.

It's proving a hit with viewers – but not everyone is convinced by Netflix’s latest success story. "If you haven’t watched Running With The Devil on Netflix, please go do so. What a wild documentary," said one on Twitter (opens in new tab). Another added (opens in new tab), "What a ride." One viewer wrote (opens in new tab), "It's bizarre, weird and tragic all at the same time," and another has described it (opens in new tab) as "pure insanity."

On the flip side, many have taken umbrage with how the documentary was put together. "A waste of almost 2 hrs of footage by filmmakers who don't fact check or know how to create suspense or intrigue. So many missed opportunities," lamented one (opens in new tab). Another has called it (opens in new tab), "one of the most disjointed docs I’ve ever seen," adding that it "just seemed like random camera footage with no substance."

Another summed up many of the frustrations, saying (opens in new tab), "The most boring doc I’ve seen in a long time. He’s not interesting… Sorry Netflix, it’s not good."

The jury, then, is still out on the documentary. For more tales of true crime and thrilling life stories on the streamer, be sure to check out our curated list of best Netflix documentaries. If you're more of a listener, then be sure to check out our list of the best true crime podcasts available right now.