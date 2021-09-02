Rumor: New PlayStation studio being built by Konami, Capcom, and Square Enix vets

Sony's building up a new Japanese studio aimed at making games with AAA appeal for both domestic and international audiences, according to a new rumor making the rounds.

Reddit user Air_Radiant shared the word on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, saying they got the tipoff from the same source who previously gave them a heads up about Sony's Housemarque acquisition a month before it was officially announced.

There's no proof beyond Air_Radiant's word on this, and even if they're telling the truth their source may be mistaken or working on outdated information; in other words, you should treat this potential development with just as much skepticism as you do any other rumor for the time being.

With grains of salt taken firmly in hand, we can look at this rumor on its own terms: it claims that the new PlayStation studio will aim to make a new franchise "in the scale of Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Devil May Cry or Metal Gear." And speaking of Metal Gear, the new team is allegedly composed of some veteran Konami developers who were laid off after the company's internal restructuring earlier this year - as well as talent pulled from Square Enix and Capcom's Resident Evil team.

The unnamed studio has apparently been coming together since early 2020, and its first project is meant to be quite early in development, so it will likely be a while before we hear anything official about either of them if this rumor bears out.