Robert Kirkman and Chris Samnee's Fire Power will end with #30

Fire Power, the anime-inspired martial arts adventure comic from writer Robert Kirkman and artist Chris Samnee, will end in December with the publication of its 30th issue.

The series follows Owen Johnson, a martial arts student who joins the Order of the Flaming Fist, but eventually quits with the intention of raising a family. It's not long, however, before forces conspire to pull him back into a world of action and intrigue where he must confront his legacy and grapple with his destiny to save the world, even if that means risking the lives of his loved ones.

The final issue runs to 52-pages and features a main cover by Samnee and Matthew Wilson. A Cliff Chiang open-to-order variant is also available and you can see both in the gallery below.

"It's all been building to this," said Robert Kirkman. "From the humble beginnings of Owen's journey for the truth about his parents, to a world-spanning battle with a gargantuan ancient evil that threatens to destroy the world. It's been a real thrill to work with Chris for these last few years, building this world and working toward this dramatic conclusion. I can't believe we're finally here! I can't wait for people to see it!"

"It seems like only yesterday I was designing the dragon and Robert was telling me not to show anyone because it would be many issues until it was confirmed that the dragon was even real!" said Chris Samnee. "Now I'm drawing page after page of flattened cities as mass chaos. I never knew the scale of this book would change so much! The ending of this series is definitely going to shock people."

Fire Power by Kirkman & Samnee #30 will be published by Skybound on December 27, 2023.

