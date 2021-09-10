An old (and dead) flame returns in Fire Power #16

In the creator-owned series Fire Power from Image Comics and Skybound Entertainment, the ancient martial arts clan known as the Serpent's Omen has reared its head once more - and one of its first strikes will using a former hero back from the grave.

In an exclusive preview of October 6's Fire Power #16, writer Robert Kirkman and artist Chris Samnee depict the seemingly-possessed-and-no-longer-dead Ling Zan attacking a suburban family on their front lawn.

Take a look at this preview of Fire Power #16 by Kirkman, Samnee, along with colorist Matthew Wilson and letterer Rus Wooton:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Chris Samnee/Matthew Wilson/Rus Wooton (Image Comics/Skybound)) Fire Power #16 preview Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Chris Samnee/Matthew Wilson/Rus Wooton (Image Comics/Skybound)) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Chris Samnee/Matthew Wilson/Rus Wooton (Image Comics/Skybound))

Ling Zan was a fellow student of Fire Power's main hero Owen Johnson while they were studying martial arts at the Temple of the Flaming Fist. Ling Zan died early on in the series, but the returning Serpent's Omen has managed to revive her - and corrupt her, using the power of a serpent's bite.

(Image credit: Chris Samnee/Matthew Wilson/Rus Wooton (Image Comics/Skybound))

Meanwhile back at the Temple of the Flaming Fist, their mentor Wei Lun is the first to notice an impending sky invasion with the Serpent's Omen using blimps.

Skybound has informed Newsarama that Fire Power #16 will be especially important to the series, as the final page will have the first appearance of a major new character that long-time readers have been hoping for.

Fire Power is part of a growing empire of comics franchises for The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, which has grown to include Invincible, Oblivion's Song, and Outcast; he also co-created the modern version of Marvel Zombies, which was recently adapted into the MCU in Disney Plus' What If.. ?.

Fire Power #16 goes on sale on October 6.