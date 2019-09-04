Risk of Rain 2 spontaneously releases on Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

Risk of Rain 2 has lived a fairly surprising life, first dropping spontaneously on Steam Early Access in March, and now on Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, again without a prior announcement. Announced by Gearbox at PAX West with a new trailer, the console port is now available for download for $30 and includes the Scorched Arches update , “which offers the Scorched Acres stage, Survivor Rex, and The Grovetender boss,” and “items and equipment.”

The follow-up to 2013's Risk of Rain sees a change from 2d to 3d gameplay, but otherwise carries over the same basic formula: solo players and teams explore, loot, and battle progressively more challenging enemies through the game's lush alien environments.

A separate announcement on PlayStation.Blog described the experience as such, "As one of a cast of sci-fi survivors, drop onto a beautiful but foreboding planet and blast your way to an escape. Enemies, loot, and mysteries abound in this multiplayer roguelike that’s absolutely stuffed to the seams with places to see, items to unlock, and baddies to blow up. Grab some friends in four player online co-op, stack up some items, and try to survive the wildlife."

We've known since June that Risk of Rain 2 was making its way over to the Switch , and its surprise release just barely qualifies the developer's projected "Summer" release on Switch. What we weren't expecting was that it would also release on PS4 and Xbox One at the same time. Hey, we're not complaining.