Riders Republic beta: How to sign up and when it begins

The Riders Republic beta is set to begin in just a few weeks, and you can sign up now for your chance to hit the hillside as soon as it opens.

The Riders Republic beta will run from August 23 to 25, and Ubisoft plans to host it across all the same platforms as the final game: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and Google Stadia. To sign up for the beta, all you need to do is head to the game's official site , hit "Register Now," select your preferred platform, and sign in with your Ubisoft account (or create an account if you don't already have one).

Ready to dive into a world of madness?Join #RidersRepublic beta on August 23rdRegister now ➡️ https://t.co/MY9M2kYBPR pic.twitter.com/BJFlmal8k4August 5, 2021 See more

Signing up for the Riders Republic beta means you have a chance of getting in - it's not a sure thing. Even if you aren't personally selected, you'll still have a shot: every player who is selected to participate will be able to send out their own beta invitations to two friends, so start solidifying your beta code alliances now.

The full version of Riders Republic will let you tackle all manner of downhill sports with masses of players online; the beta will let you sample Bike Races, Snow Tricks, and Air Sports (AKA the wingsuits and Rocketwings). Beta multiplayer modes will include the trademark Mass Races, turf-claiming Tricks Battles, Free for All, and Versus Mode.

You can start preloading the Riders Republic beta starting on August 21, so make sure you keep an eye on your inbox to see if you get in.