Rider's Republic 3D map "is actually the game" thanks to the power of PS5

A Rider's Republic developer has talked up the technical capabilities of the PS5, and the effect the new console has on the upcoming game.

“We have both the 2D and the 3D map, [but] the map in 3D is actually not a map - it’s actually the game,” Rider's Republic creative director Igor Manceau explains in the latest issue of Play Magazine. “You will see on the fly the map being populated by players. And it’s honestly kind of a tech demo - you really feel it [come] alive, and you’ve got the feeling that there are thousands of players within the map.”

All of quotes above from the creative director behind Rider's Republic focus specifically on the PS5 version of the upcoming game from Ubisoft. Although the new racing game is releasing on both the PS4 and the PS5, it sounds like the development team is really going to extra mile with the latter, new-gen version, also teasing mass chaotic races with 64 players (a marked increase on the 50-player races that the game promised when it was first revealed last year).

Rider's Republic is a multiplayer game centred around extreme sports, where players compete in races using mountain bikes, wingsuits, and more. First unveiled at the Ubisoft Forward presentation last year in June 2020, it's being developed by the team behind Steep, another extreme sports game that focused primarily on Winter sports like skiing and snowboarding.

Although it's been delayed a few times since first being revealed last year, Rider's Republic is launching later this year on September 2. Although the comments from Manceau are specifically angled around PlayStation's consoles, it's actually coming to PC, PS5, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Although the new-gen versions of Rider's Republic will boast 64-player races, the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the racing game will be restricted to 20 players total. Head over to our Rider's Republic preview from earlier this year for a detailed breakdown of Ubisoft's new game.

