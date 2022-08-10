Rick and Morty season 6 trailer confirms the universe as we know it has ended

Adult Swim has released the first extended promo for Rick and Morty season 6 – and it looks like our multiverse-hopping heroes are in trouble. The 30-second clip (which you can watch below) focuses on the fall-out from the season 5 finale, mixing footage from previous seasons with an ominous voiceover.

"A lot has happened in the past few years," the narration begins. We then see clips of some of the biggest battles Rick and Morty have faced over the years before ending with Evil Morty destroying the Citadel. "Long story short," the voiceover continues, "the universe as we know it has ended. But don’t let that get you down."

The trailer ends with a tiny bit of new footage, but in typical Adult Swim fashion, nothing is given away. A huge red spoiler sticker is placed over someone – or something – Rick and Morty are talking to. "Omg, stop explaining, stop explaining," Morty shouts at the mysterious object.

Check out the first promo for Rick and Morty Season 6! pic.twitter.com/ozinBVJXC0August 6, 2022 See more

What the teaser does indicate is that Rick and Morty will be dealing with the repercussions of season 5 when it returns. A quick recap – this saw Evil Morty blow up The Citadel, destroying the Central Finite Curve, which was in place to isolate universes where Rick wasn’t the smartest person. Evil Morty then hopped through a portal to one such universe to cause unknown damage. Oh, and it’s also not clear if Rick is still able to travel across the multiverse himself anymore. Yikes.

Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con, co-creator Justin Roiland teased that season 6 will refer back to previous episodes more than before. "I will say that it’s a bit more canonical," he told IGN (opens in new tab). "It really rewards fans of the show that have been watching up to this point."

Thankfully, we won’t be waiting long to find out what this all means as new episodes begin on September 4. In the meantime, check out our ranking of the best Rick and Morty episodes ever.