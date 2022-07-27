Rick and Morty season 6 sets a schwifty September air date

Rick and Morty season 6 is back on our interdimensional cable channels very soon. Adult Swim has announced that the hit animated show, created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, will return on September 4.

"It’s hard to overstate the impact of Rick and Morty. More than a hit show, it is truly a global phenomenon," Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen said in a statement (via Deadline (opens in new tab)). "As we prepare to launch this soon-to-be iconic season, we will be giving fans a unique way to be part of the fun – so keep your eyes peeled."

Rick and Morty has been off our screens for almost a year. The season 5 finale – which shook up the status quo with Evil Morty traveling to another reality and Rick running out of portal fluid – aired in September 2021. In the interim, an anime spinoff series has been announced, while a series of shorts based on the show’s Avengers-like group The Vindicators also aired in its entirety on YouTube over Comic-Con weekend.

There could be a pretty brisk turnaround for future seasons, too. With another 50 episodes remaining of its 70-episode order by Adult Swim looming large, writer Cody Ziglar tweeted out last year (opens in new tab) that writing had already wrapped on a seventh season of the show. We’ve come a long way from the nerve-jangling gap that bisected Rick and Morty’s fourth season and left its future up in the air.

