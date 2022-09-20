Rick and Morty finally face H.P. Lovecraft's Cthulhu in a new series this winter

After years of speculation about why H.P. Lovecraft's Cthulhu keeps appearing in the opening credits of Rick and Morty, the characters will finally face the classic monster in a new comic series. Oni-Lion Forge Publishing Group has revealed Rick and Morty vs. Cthulhu, a four-part limited series written by Jim Zub, drawn by Troy Little, colored by Leonardo Ito, and lettered by Crank!

Rick and Morty vs. Cthulhu will take the Adult Swim characters through what the publisher describes as a 'Lovecraftian hellscape' as they fight 'cosmic sentient color and racist fish-people.'

"Lovecraft horror has stuck around for decades because it asks important questions like 'Does humanity matter in the face of an unfeeling unknowable universe?’” Zub says. "Rick and Morty ask equally pertinent questions about ourselves, our existence, and the jerks who create our pop culture, so I figured it was time to peanut butter that chocolate and take a big bite."

Zub and Little previously worked together on Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons, a 2019 limited series. Zub says, "Now we're back for a third interdimensional outing, but this one is even more messed up than before. Troy's spin on Lovecraft's tales of cosmic horror will bust guts and break minds. You are not prepared."

Rick and Morty vs. Cthulhu Part 1: The Whisperer in the Darkness features covers by Little, Zub, Zander Cannon, Marc Ellerby, Ryan Lee, and Julieta Colás. See the cover gallery below.

On working with Zub again, Little says, "His phosphorus yellow eyes… I still see them in my waking dreams. The words are written with cryptic symbols only I can understand. I am compelled to draw these indescribable beasts and bear witness to the fate of Rick and Morty. This madman the ancients call ZUB weaves a tale so moist you can feel it. For this wordsmith, I would sacrifice my sanity. All for ZUB.

"… If you are reading this, I’ve already succumbed to the madness. As a comic artist, I believed I had some innate ability to cope with insanity, but the depths of the horror I have been forced to illustrate have tested my very limits. I only hope that this warning reaches you in time. If you have access to a portal gun, do not hesitate to flee into any other dimension."

Rick and Morty vs. Cthulhu Part 1: The Whisperer in the Darkness will be available December 7.

