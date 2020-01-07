Popular

Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland’s new series is a clay animation show called Gloop World

By

You can't say he's not consistent

Best Rick and Morty episodes
(Image credit: Adult Swim)

Justin Roiland, creator of Rick and Morty and purveyor of high-brow potty humor, is working on a new series. Titled Gloop World, the show will air on Quibi, an upcoming mobile-focused video platform that will also host a reboot of the classic Legends of the Hidden Temple. 

Gloop World will be produced by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, the same team behind Robot Chicken and Hot Streets, and will be directed by the same studio's John Harvatine IV. The series will be a claymation project that tells the story of Bob Roundy and Funzy, two blob roommates living in Gloop World. 

According to Coming Soon, Roiland has been working on the series for quite some time. "Gloop World has been a dream of mine to make for almost seven years,” he says. “A tactile clay animation show with a mysterious, weird, and expansive world and really fun characters, fingerprints and all[...]I wanted the clay animation to have an imperfect approach, where you can see the animators in the work. I want the Gloop characters to feel like you can reach into your phone and grab them yourself. Can’t wait to share this weird silly show with the world!”

Quibi, short for "Quick Bites" will also include projects from Catherine Hardwick, Steven Spielberg, Guillermo del Toro, Sam Raimi, and more (including Chrissy Teigen's courtroom show Chrissy's Court). It will mainly feature series with episodes that are between three and 15 minutes long, hence the focus on mobile viewing.

Here's when Rick and Morty season 4 will return.  

Alyssa Mercante

U.S.-based Staff Writer here to sift through all the game news to bring you the shiniest cool stuff I can find. Mother to two rescue cats, Radgie and Riot. Struggling to flex in Overwatch thanks to the addition of role queue, as being a Moira one-trick isn't all it's cracked up to be anymore. When Overwatch infuriates me, I'll hop over to Apex Legends for some more frustration, because apparently I love to be angry. 