Good news and bad news, Rick and Morty fans: the anime spin-off teaser is here but season 8 is delayed

Rick and Morty won’t be continuing its streak of releasing a new season every year since 2019. Instead, this year’s gap will be filled by the upcoming anime spin-off. To help whet the appetite, there’s even a new look at the series.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Rick and Morty season 8 will be hitting our screens in 2025 after last year’s writers’ strike ended up pushing back production of the episodes even further.

The ‘early look’ of the anime, which you can see above, sees Rick once again taking on the role of depressing philosopher. He says: "Despite the fact there are an infinite number of paths available to us, we only get one to pick from."

Anime Rick – as I’ll refer to him until we get a universe designation – then says cryptically, "And the dumbest part of all is that we’re the ones who chose it for ourselves… at least in my case, anyway."

Maybe we’ll get some answers in the upcoming 10-episode anime series, directed by Takashi Sano and produced by Studio Deen.

"The multiverse-straddling exploits of Rick and the gang pose challenges to the family bond, but they always rise to the occasion. “It’s such a life-affirming sight, and Jerry is no exception," Sano previously said in a statement. “I am honored to have been given an opportunity to tell a new story about this amazing family. I hope you enjoy their adventures!”

