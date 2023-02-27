Rian Johnson speaks out about streaming cancellations

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery helmer Rian Johnson has spoken out about the way streaming platforms have canceled unreleased films and yanking shows from their libraries entirely.

"It’s been horrifying," Johnson, who has two movies with Netflix and now a hit mystery serial on Peacock, told The Hollywood Reporter. "The fact that it’s becoming common practice is terrible and adds to the awfulness. In the history of the business, there has been a constant evolution of horrible things. All you can do as someone who makes stuff is ultimately put your faith in the notion that if you make something, it’s going to find its audience."

Perhaps the most famous example of this, and the one that may have started the trend, is HBO Max's controversial decision to cancel Batgirl despite the film being in post-production.

Because of the merging of Paramount+ and Showtime, originals like Kidding, Super Pumped, and American Rust were removed from the Showtime platform. Several smaller shows, including the Canadian true crime docuseries For Heaven's Sake, were also yanked from Paramount+ as apart of their new 'global strategy.' It is unclear whether both of these platforms will allow the shows to be streamed elsewhere.

As for Johnson, Peacock has decided to renew his first-ever TV show, Poker Face, for a second season. The mystery-of-the-week thriller stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a woman on the run with a unique ability to always spot a lie. The first season is now available to stream in full.

For more, check out our list of the best new shows coming your way in 2023 and beyond.