Revisit the founding of the JSA and foreshadow its future in The New Golden Age #1 preview

DC is entering a 'New Golden Age,' and the whole thing kicks off with the upcoming November 8 one-shot The New Golden Age #1 from writer Geoff Johns and artists Steve Lieber and Jerry Ordway.

And with The New Golden Age #1 comes the return of the classic '40s era team the Justice Society of America in a new incarnation that incorporates heroes from all eras of the team - from the Golden Age to now.

And what's more, along with revising and revisiting some classic Golden Age concepts, DC is even retconning in some brand new characters into the Golden Age, inserting them into DC continuity alongside the JSA.

DC has now released a preview of interior pages for The New Golden Age #1, which shows a moment harkening back to the original founding of the JSA, as well as a few pages teasing what's to come as The New Golden Age #1 embarks on new ground with new stories.

Here's the preview of interior pages, along with a gallery of variant covers for The New Golden Age #1:

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: DC ) (Image credit: DC ) (Image credit: DC ) (Image credit: DC ) (Image credit: DC ) (Image credit: DC ) (Image credit: DC ) (Image credit: DC ) (Image credit: DC ) (Image credit: DC ) (Image credit: DC )

If you're a little fuzzy on what the term "the Golden Age" means in terms of comics, the name refers to the period of the late '30s to early '50s when superhero comics were first being created and reaching new heights of popularity in the public consciousness. It's one of several eras delineated throughout the history of superhero comics.

As for DC's original Golden Age, in particular, the publisher's main feature of that era was the Justice Society of America, the original comic book superhero team, who have periodically returned throughout DC history.

The JSA is one of the best superhero teams of all time.