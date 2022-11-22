Return to Monkey Island wins PC Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards

Return to Monkey Island has captured the hearts and minds of PC gamers this year, winning the PC Game of the Year award at the Golden Joystick Awards .

Always a tough category to call, and to whittle down to a few as well, PC gaming has been as diverse as ever in 2022. The full list of nominees containing strategies, 'anti-crafting' dismantling games, as well as the eventual point-and-click winner, was as follows:

Neon White

Return to Monkey Island (winner)

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Teardown

Total War: Warhammer 3

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters

However, I'm not sure anyone would begrudge the point-and-click classic's return to our PCs winning the big prize, despite its esteemed company.

In our review of the game, Josh West distilled his thoughts down into a sweet summary: "Return to Monkey Island is a heartfelt and nostalgic return to a point-and-click adventure series that had long been left behind. It's fun, smart, and intuitive, with a story and presentation that is surprisingly self-aware. Whether this is your first brush with Guybrush Threepwood or your sixth, Return to Monkey Island is a swashbuckling adventure you won't want to miss."

We found that the game "not only breathes new life into a beloved world but is able to make it feel relevant again in a new generation", reviving the point-and-click adventure genre beautifully by serving as, what Josh called "an intricately crafted time capsule – a reminder of the heart, wit, and humor that has always underpinned the best point-and-click adventure games".

