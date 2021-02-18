Retro Gamer celebrates Capcom's arcade legacy with 8 collectible covers

Retro Gamer is celebrating Capcom's enduring videogame legacy in its latest issue, out today.



If you've ever been anywhere near a traditional arcade (or a modern fighting game tournament), chances are pretty high that you've seen Capcom at the front-and-centre of the action. This month, Retro Gamer is paying homage to the gaming giant, with a series of eight collectible covers featuring exclusive artwork of some of its most famous creations.

Inside is a breakdown of Capcom's arcade legacy, from the likes of early success such as Final Fight and Strider all the way up to the genre-defining juggernaut of Street Fighter II, examining the studio's humble beginnings and the way it revolutionised the arcade scene throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

(Image credit: Future)

Elsewhere, this month's issue features Ultimate Guides on two 90s classics, with in-depth looks at 1992's Golden Axe: The Revenge of Death Adder and 1993's Zombies Ate My Neighbours, full of original artwork and development insights. There's also a hands-on look at Sega's new Astro City Mini, which promises to bring arcade gaming to your home, without taking up your entire living room.

(Image credit: Future)

You can find Retro Gamer 217 in store, or if you'd rather not venture out, you can subscribe to Retro Gamer today for more untold stories from some of the biggest and most influential retro games of all time.

