Retro emulation handheld Evercade EXP gets 18 Capcom classics built-in

Evercade EXP, an upgraded version of the original Evercade handheld, is now set to launch with 18 classic Capcom games built-in.

The included games are a mix of arcade and console classics from the 80s and 90s, including the likes of Mega Man X, Street Fighter 2': Hyper Fighting, Breath of Fire, and Final Fight. All 18 games will be built into the device, with no need to swap out a cartridge or make an additional download. Some of the included games will take advantage of the EXP's tate mode, which lets you play games with a vertical screen orientation - just as titles like 1943 and Commando were meant to be played.

Here's the full list of included games.

1942 (Arcade)

1943 (Arcade)

1944 : The Loop Master (Arcade)

Bionic Commando (Arcade)

Captain Commando (Arcade)

Commando (Arcade)

Final Fight (Arcade)

Forgotten Worlds (Arcade)

Ghouls ‘n Ghosts (Arcade)

Legendary Wings (Arcade)

MERCS (Arcade)

Street Fighter II’: Hyper Fighting (Arcade)

Strider (Arcade)

Vulgus (Arcade)

Mega Man (8-bit)

Mega Man 2 (8-bit)

Mega Man X (16-bit)

Breath of Fire (16-bit)

The Evercade EXP is due to launch on November 24, 2022 for $149.99 / £129.99 / €149.99. It's effectively a replacement for the original Evercade handheld, which is being discontinued. The new handheld will be compatible with all the original Evercade cartridges, so you won't have to replace your library.

We gave the original Evercade 3.5 stars in our hardware review two years ago, and awarded 4 stars to the console-ized follow-up, the Evercade VS. Even among a sea of modern ways to play retro games, Evercade's making an enticing product, though hopefully the EXP will shore up some of those D-pad issues.

