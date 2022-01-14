Respawn's mystery game is reportedly an FPS pushing "style" and "mobility," so now it just needs Titans

Respawn's unannounced single-player game is reportedly an FPS emphasizing "style" and "mobility."

That's according to a new report from GamesBeat , which describes these two elements as "guiding principles" for the development team. However, the report is quick to add that this mystery shooter isn't a new Titanfall game, despite bearing two of the three key markers of Titanfall – those being style, mobility, and Titans. The sticking point is always the Titans, isn't it?

Respawn is known for its first-person shooters, and from the original Titanfall to Apex Legends, all of them have delivered slick, stylish action, so while unconfirmed, the details of this report come as no surprise.

Sadly, it's equally unsurprising to hear that this is all apparently unrelated to Titanfall. The last time Titanfall was prominently discussed on the record was back in September 2021 during a messy back-and-forth involving Respawn and one of its community coordinators, Jason Garza, which didn't exactly instill confidence in a new installment.

On a livestream, Garza firmly told a hopeful fan that the studio doesn't have anything Titanfall-related in the works. "There's nothing," he said. "There's nothing there. We've got too many other games in the works right now." However, Respawn's official Twitter quickly stepped in to soften this claim and reaffirm that "contrary to what some folks are reporting, Titanfall is the very core of our DNA."

"Who knows what the future holds…" added the Titanfall studio, which undoubtedly knows what the immediate future holds.

If this new report is accurate, the future holds another stylish, Respawn-grade FPS which isn't actually Titanfall, but that doesn't sound too bad.