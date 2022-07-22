Resident Evil Village DLC lets you lob furniture as Lady Dimitrescu

Oh, and there's an exploding smoking pipe

Capcom has unveiled our first look at playable Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village.

As first announced last month in June, Resident Evil Village is getting a sizeable DLC offering later this year in October, including three new playable Mercenaries characters, one of which happens to be the uber-popular Lady D. You can take a brief look at Dimitrescu in action just below, via the brand new trailer for the DLC update.

Lady Dimitrescu sure is packing quite the arsenal in the new Village DLC. It looks like the imposing villain can hurl furniture at enemies, seemingly plucking objects like chairs out of thin air to lob at crowds of werewolves. It also looks like she can use her long smoking pipe as some exploding object.

Aside from Lady Dimitrescu, we're also getting playable Heisenberg in the Mercenaries update, who swings around a gigantic steel hammer and can manipulate electricity to his needs. Chris Redfield is the final Mercenaries character, complete with grenades, machine guns, and more.

Additionally, the new trailer gives us a look at the Shadows of Rose DLC, a new story-centric episode following Ethan's daughter, set years after the events of Resident Evil Village. There'll also be a third-person mode for the main game, alongside all these new details in October, so we can finally see Ethan's actual face.

Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition launches on October 28 for all platforms, bundling in the three new Mercenaries characters, Shadows of Rose, and the third-person mode. However, you can purchase the new content separately if you already own the base game, in the Winters' Expansion.

Here's how Resident Evil Village's new DLC could be the perfect primer for the Resident Evil 4 Remake

