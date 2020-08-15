Rumor: Resident Evil 8 is the "longest RE Engine game to date"

Resident Evil Village - which apparently is and also isn't Resident Evil 8 - allegedly has a lengthier campaign than Resident Evil 7 and both of the remakes.

This is according to noted industry insider AestheticGamer, who's established a fairly consistent track record. In a Twitter exchange with a follower disappointed by Resident Evil 3 Remake's length, AestheticGamer said Resident Evil Village will be a much longer game.

"I'm only talking about RE8 right now but people know RE4 is also coming up at this point. RE8 will be the longest RE Engine game to date, & without saying too much the other stuff coming up should follow a similar trend," they wrote.

Both Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil 8 are roughly 8-10 hour games, if we're just talking main story. That means, if the rumor is true, Resident Evil Village will take at least 10 hours to beat.

It's also interesting that the rumor seems to suggest the unconfirmed Resident Evil 4 remake will also be longer than the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes. Though, the original Resident Evil 4 is a comparatively long Resident Evil game already - averaging 16 hours for the main story - so it makes sense to see the same with the remake.

Fortunately, it doesn't sound like Resident Evil 8 is too far off. It's currently scheduled for release sometime in 2021 on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Given that the two recent remakes released less than a year apart, that timing checks out.

