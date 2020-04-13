A Resident Evil 4 remake is coming in 2022 from a new studio, new reports say

A Resident Evil 4 remake is coming from Capcom, according to reports citing insider knowledge.

The reports, which have emerged on VGC , Gematsu , and through the Twitter account of frequent horror game leaker Dusk Golem , all point to the Resident Evil 4 remake being on track to arrive sometime in 2022. They also indicate that work on the project has been led by M-Two Studio since the developer opened in 2018 , meaning it's already been in the works for a while.

M-Two is the new studio led by former Platinum Games CEO Tatsuya Minami, which also assisted with development on the Resident Evil 3 remake. Though original Resident Evil 4 director Shinji Mikami is busy working on GhostWire: Tokyo at his Bethesda-owned studio Tango GameWorks, the reports indicate that he's given his unofficial blessing to the Capcom project and even provided a few pointers for its development.

Resident Evil 4 first came out for Nintendo GameCube in 2005. Since then it has been brought to nearly a dozen other systems; the longest we've ever gone without getting a new way to play Resident Evil 4 was the wait between its Android version in early 2013 and its PS4 and Xbox One versions in late 2016. Still, those were ports and remasters, not true remakes.

According to the reports, the Resident Evil 4 remake has a larger team and a longer development schedule than both the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes, so we should expect even bigger things. But before that, we should expect to finally see a true sequel to Resident Evil 7 : the Resident Evil 8 release date is still reportedly set for 2021.