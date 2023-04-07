Resident Evil 4 Remake patch fixes blur on PS5 and bad controls on Xbox

A new Resident Evil 4 Remake patch has landed alongside today's Mercenaries update, and it fixes the two biggest lingering issues with the game on the new consoles: PS5's blurriness and Xbox Series X/S's massive controller deadzone.

The patch notes (opens in new tab) are pretty light, but here are the two relevant bits. On PS5, "a graphics rendering process which resulted in certain environmental details looking blurry has been fixed." This issue is fairly subtle, and you might not have noticed it unless you've seen the two versions compared side-by-side, but fine details on PS5 - like Leon's hair or small bits in the environment - had been noticeably blurrier than they were on Xbox.

Meanwhile, Xbox Series X/S had a much more serious issue that's now been fixed. "The dead zone (the range in which the controller’s sticks don’t respond to movement) has been reduced, resulting in more responsive controls," Capcom explains. By all accounts, the game was bordering on unplayable for Xbox fans prior to today's patch due to this control issue, but it's much better now - though still not where some fans (opens in new tab) would want it (opens in new tab). (Seriously, Capcom, please put some more controller settings in the options menu.)

The Xbox patch has also "adjusted graphics rendering processes, resulting in improved game framerates." The game now looks a bit blurrier on Xbox, but that's a small price to pay for smoother performance.

Resident Evil 4 Remake speedrunners are already uncovering strats that even seem useful for us mere mortals, as the new iteration of one of the best Resident Evil games continues to get picked apart.