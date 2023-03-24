Resident Evil 4 remake is already the series' biggest-ever Steam launch

Resident Evil 4 remake is officially the biggest Resident Evil game launch on Steam, by quite some distance.

Earlier today on March 24 saw the release of the highly-anticipated Resident Evil 4 remake from Capcom. Now that we're a few hours away from the remake's launch on Steam, the tracking site SteamDB (opens in new tab) reveals that the remake peaked at a staggering concurrent player count of 135,870.

As first relayed on ResetEra (opens in new tab), this is actually Resident Evil's biggest ever Steam launch. The only game in the franchise that even begins to come close is Resident Evil Village, which peaked at 106,631 players, which is still a fantastic launch on Steam for both Capcom and a horror game.

After this, there's a fair gap, as the excellent Resident Evil 2 remake clocked in 74,227 peak players, while the following Resident Evil 3 remake attracted 60,293 peak players. There's a big drop-off between these figures and poor old Resident Evil 7, which is sadly at the bottom of the pile at 20,449 players (undeservedly so, in our humble opinion).

All things considered then, Resident Evil 4 remake appears to be an absolute hit for Capcom in the early hours after launch. There's some room for debate, but we'd say among the first four Resident Evil games, it's the fourth entry that perhaps has the most dedicated following, and Leon's adventure is generally regarded as superior compared to the original Resident Evil 2 and 3.

For our take on the latest game in Capcom's iconic horror franchise, head over to our complete Resident Evil 4 remake review for more. Earlier today, Capcom announced the Resident Evil 4 remake Mercenaries mode would debut next month in April as free DLC.

