Resident Evil 3 producer reveals how the reimagining of Nemesis was influenced by Mr. X

Resident Evil 3 producer Peter Fabiano has spoken to Official Xbox Magazine about how Resident Evil 2's Mr. X influenced the reimagined design of Nemesis.

In issue 188 of OXM, which you can pick up here, Fabiano explains that Mr X in the Resident Evil 2 reboot was a lot scarier and even more unstoppable than the original release, so the reboot of Resident Evil 3 needed to up its game when it came to its own big bad relentless pursuer.

"The director looked at what they had done with the Tyrant in RE2,” Fabiano says, “and was like, ‘Wait a minute! They’ve Nemesis-ified him!’ So it was like taking it that one step further – we needed to make Nemesis ferocious and a real threat, and I think you’ll feel that when you play the game.”

But that's not all that's revealed in their cover feature, as OXM's editor Chris Burke got to check out the reimagined Raccoon City, which is "way more fleshed out" this time around.

Fabiano said about the redesigned area, “You can explore a lot more of Raccoon City this time. We have built it from the ground up, there is some reference here and there to the original, but it is Raccoon City reimagined. You can go into certain shops and see things you wouldn’t have been able to see before. It’s not an open-world game, don’t get me wrong, but you can explore a lot more.”

You can read all about OXM's extensive hands-on session of Resident Evil 3 in issue 118, which is on sale now from My Favourite Magazines .

