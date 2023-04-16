Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 3 Remake updates have removed raytracing

It seems as though Capcom has removed raytracing from Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 3 Remake on Steam.

Players took to social media to share their discovery, and it's since been confirmed by thousands of players who are reporting that they, too, have noticed that raytracing has been removed when the games were updated during the week.

"I just looked at the graphics settings and it's just gone, and I am running the DX12 Version of the game, so that's not the issue," DendeThe1st wrote in the Resident Evil 3 Steam community (opens in new tab) (thanks, TheGamer (opens in new tab)).

"The games got an update last night," u/pmc64 reported on Reddit. "They are still DirectX 12, but raytracing options are missing. Dolby Atmos for headphones is gone from RE3."

Without official word from Capcom about why the feature has been removed, all fans can do right now is speculate about why – and no one's entirely sure if raytracing has been intentionally removed or if it's just a big mistake. Naturally, we'll let you know more as soon as Capcom opens up.

Did you know that Resident Evil 4 remake players have discovered a way to skip the Village Chief boss fight (opens in new tab)? That's right – if you don't feel like fighting Mendez again on your new game plus playthrough, you can run through his boss fight location by reloading a previous autosave.

Ada Wong voice actor Lily Gao deactivated comments on their Instagram posts after receiving thousands of vitriolic comments criticizing their portrayal of Wong in the Resident Evil 4 Remake. They later posted a public statement (opens in new tab) about the criticism, which saw a large portion of the Resident Evil community share their support for Gao (opens in new tab).

"Capcom has delivered a great remake of a classic game, one which captures everything that made it so special to begin with," we wrote on GameRadar+'s Resident Evil 4 Remake review (opens in new tab), in which we awarded the action horror an impressive 4.5 stars out of 5. "Resident Evil 4 Remake is full of action and variety that's as exhilarating now as it ever was."