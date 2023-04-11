Resident Evil 4 Remake actor Lily Gao responds to Ada Wong backlash

The actor who plays Ada Wong in the Resident Evil 4 Remake has released a statement responding to the criticism they received upon the game's release.

A couple of weeks ago, Lily Gao - the voice actor for Ada Wong - deactivated comments on their Instagram posts following vitriolic fan backlash for their role in the Resident Evil 4 Remake. Now, on April 10, Gao has released a statement responding to the backlash they received for their portrayal of Ada via the same Instagram account (opens in new tab).

"Being the first Asian actor to portray Ada in the Resident Evil video games is an honour, and I will forever be grateful to our producer and director, for making the decision on authentic representation," the statement begins. "It's unfortunate that with the game's release, also came the all too familiar feeling of 'I don't belong'," Gao continues, "while criticism is expected, it's not the first time an actor of colour faces racist and sexist harassment, for simply participating."

A post shared by Lily Gao (@lilygao1) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The statement continues: "Inauthentic casting perpetuates an unhealthy image that further dehumanizes the community they seek to reflect. It is time we stop only capitalizing on the sexualized, eroticized, and mysterious Asian woman, and make space to honour every kind of Asian woman." Gao closes the statement with: "My Ada is a survivor. She is kind, just, intelligent, and funny. She is unpredictable, resilient, and absolutely not a stereotype."

Thankfully, a large portion of the Resident Evil community shared support for Gao shortly after the actor disabled comments on their Instagram account. Now that the comments have been reactivated, it seems many fans are continuing to show support by replying to Gao's post with positive things to say about their portrayal of Ada Wong.