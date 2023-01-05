Nicolas Cage's Dracula is the boss from hell in first Renfield trailer

The first trailer for Renfield is here – and it looks like a bloodsucking good time.

Nicholas Hoult stars as Renfield, a servant to Count Dracula (Nicolas Cage) who decides there's more to life after falling in love with a police officer named Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina). In the trailer, a frazzled Renfield attends a group therapy session where he complains about his terrifying, narcissistic boss. What he fails to mention, however, is that his boss is an all-powerful creature of the night with enormous power.

The character first appeared in Bram Stoker's original Dracula novel, and made his first on-screen appearance in 1931's Dracula as a real estate agent who becomes overpowered by the Count following a work trip to Transylvania.

Renfield is directed by The Lego Batman Movie director Chris McKay, from a script written by Rick and Morty and Community writer Ryan Ridley – based on an original story by comic book writer Robert Kirkman, best known as the co-creator of The Walking Dead.

The film features the latest from Universal's stable of classic movie monsters to return to the big screen, but isn't set to be part of a connected franchise. Universal's Dark Universe was first announced back in 2017 and was ultimately shelved following the poorly reviewed Mummy reboot starring Tom Cruise.

Renfield is set to hit theaters on April 14, 2023.