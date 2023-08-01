Remnant 2 devs promise "free additions to the game" as the hit RPG crosses 1 million sales in just days

Remnant 2 developer Gunfire Games says the massively improved sequel has now sold one million copies in just four days, and as I work through my second campaign clear in co-op, I can see why.

This figure comes with a small caveat, since Remnant 2 was playable more than four days ago if you pre-ordered the fancy deluxe edition, but its launch sales are still an explosive success. Gunfire CEO David Adams thanked fans in an announcement , saying "this was a multi-year journey for us and we couldn’t be happier to see fans having such a great time with a game we put our heart and soul into."

Publisher Gearbox also talked up the game's success, which has "exceeded our expectations ... as a commercial and critical hit." At the time of writing, Remnant 2 is sitting at a score of 80 on Metacritic for PC and PS5, and 81 on Xbox Series X.

Before the sales announcement, Adams took to Twitter to touch on the studio's immediate post-launch plans. Remnant: From the Ashes saw multiple DLCs, and Gunfire has already committed to paid add-ons for the sequel through the aforementioned deluxe edition, which comes with a boatload of promised content.

On the back of this runaway launch, Adams says "we are busy fixing issues, and planning (free) additions to the game. As for DLC, we will put as much passion and energy into making them awesome." The original Remnant only got better over time, and it sounds like the sequel will do the same even after starting from a much stronger place.