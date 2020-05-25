Release Radar: Our pick of the week's best TV, movies, and games (May 25-31)

1. The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor brings a little Skyrim to Tamriel

After a small delay and plenty of fanfare, the Greymoor expansion will finally hit The Elder Scrolls Online this week (and consoles June 9), bringing a burst of Skyrim flavor to the MMO. It's got a new story with a Gothic feel, vampires and magic storms, multiple end-game dungeons, and a whole mess of lore. There's a new Antiquities system to unravel, a trial with Sea Giants, and returning characters like Narsis Dren and Rigurt the Brash to break up the grey skies. Greymoor will take players above and below ground to show them Skyrim like they've never seen it before, and we're excited to see how it impacts Tamriel as a whole.

What: The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor expansion

Where: PC

When: May 26

2. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’s final season marks the end of an era for Marvel television

Goodbyes are never easy, but Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D season 7 feels like a momentous occasion in more ways than one. Not only is it the final chapter in the stories of Coulson and Fitz Simmons as the team heads back in time to 1930s New York, but it also is a watershed moment for Marvel’s television spin-offs.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D operated in an odd sphere; not quite full integrated MCU, but still enough of a part of it for events that happened here to matter for Marvel completionists. Once all is said and done after season 7, we’ll instead be getting full-fat official MCU entries that have a direct impact on movies in Phase 4 and beyond. So, it’s goodbye to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, the show that highlighted the fun, sometimes cheesy, always entertaining fringes of Marvel’s small-screen storytelling. Let’s hope the next step under the Marvel Television umbrella can prove to be just as engaging.

What: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D season 7

Where: ABC

When: May 27

3. BioShock: The Collection is finally bringing the essential shooter series to Nintendo Switch

Part of 2K Games' big Nintendo Switch blowout, which also sees the Borderlands and XCOM series make their way to the home-handheld hybrid platform, you'll soon be able to play all three BioShock games on the go from May 29. The release is a port of 2016's BioShock: The Collection, which features remastered versions of BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite alongside all their associated DLC, including the latter's brilliant two-parter story expansion, Burial at Sea. It's a package that's hard to pass up, especially given the replay value of the entire trilogy and the fact that, let's be honest, what else are you going to be doing with spare time right now? The lighthouse awaits you…

What: BioShock: The Collection

Where: Nintendo Switch

When: May 29

4. Borderlands Legendary Collection packs so much loot onto your lil' Switch

The shooting and looting action of the Borderlands series is peak video game comfort food, and starting May 29 you'll be able to take mass quantities of it with you wherever you go. The Borderlands Legendary Collection brings the first three games in the Borderlands series to Switch: that's Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. Each game also includes its major DLC expansions, so you'll be able to play as Gaige or Krieg in Borderlands 2 and Aurelia or "Jack" in The Pre-Sequel This is the debut of the Borderlands series on Nintendo, and you can jump right in with up to four-player online multiplayer or two-player local split screen with your quarantine buddy.

What: Borderlands Legendary Collection

Where: Nintendo Switch

When: May 29

5. Space Force shoots Steve Carell to the moon

Get ready for The Office in space. Well, not quite. Space Force comes from the creative minds behind that beloved sitcom, Steve Carell and Greg Daniels, who have written the series for Netflix. It centres on General Nard, played by Carell, as he’s assigned leader of the very first Space Force. The jokes are plenty and the cast is star studded – John Malcovich, Ben Schwartz, and Lisa Kudrow also feature in this sitcom supergroup ensemble.

However, while there are many similarities with The Office, there are some major differences. Swear words are aplenty, the series isn’t shot like a documentary, and Nard’s no Michael Scott. Yet. As the episodes progress, the tough leader becomes more likable, and there are enough heartwarming moments to keep you entertained. One to binge on a long weekend.

What: Space Force

Where: Netflix

When: May 29