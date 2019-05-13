Release Radar: Our pick of the week's best TV, movies, and games (May 13-19)

1. Meet Rage 2: This year's first real contender to the FPS throne

It feels like there's been a new trailer or announcement for Rage 2 every day since it was first leaked by Walmart last year, but Bethesda's "Go Hard or Go Home" strategy when it comes to marketing the unexpected sequel isn't unwarranted. Developed in partnership with Avalanche Studios ( Just Cause 3 , Mad Max ) and id Software ( Doom , Rage ), Rage 2 is a very different beast to its 2011 predecessor, injected with a healthy double dose of anarchism and colour to resuscitate the tired familiarity of its apocalyptic setting. Loud, raunchy, and unashamedly obnoxious, there's a risk Rage 2 is going to rub people up the wrong way, but - for now - we're more than ready for its special blend of punk rock apocalypse.

What: Rage 2

Where: PC, PS4, and Xbox One

When: May 14

2. A Plague Tale: Innocence is out on May 14, but can it accurately depict sibling relationships?

A Plague Tale: Innocence is out on Tuesday, and many have been comparing it to The Last of Us because at its centre is an intense brother-sister relationship. Amicia and Hugo de Rune spend the entire game fleeing from the Inquisition and their mysterious desire to capture the young Hugo, as the boy seems to have something to do with the man-eating rats swarming a plague-ridden France. But since Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons has set the bar for sibling relationships so incredibly high, just how convincing will A Plague Tale: Innocence’s depiction of Amicia and Hugo’s relationship be? With much of the game focused on the growing bond between the pair, there’s a risk it could fall flat if it’s not executed perfectly… but we’ll have to wait until May 14 to see whether it can actually stir any feelings in our cold, dead hearts. Zoe Delahunty-Light

What: A Plague Tale: Innocence

Where: PC, PS4, and Xbox One

When: May 14

3. Castlevania: Anniversary Collection sorts out your summer nostalgia fix

The original game for NES or Symphony of the Night probably come to mind when you think about Castlevania. But there was a whole lot of Medusa-head-whipping between those two entries and the Castlevania Anniversary Collection is here to remind you of it. Stretching from the NES original to Castlevania: Bloodlines for Sega Genesis, the Castlevania: Anniversary Collection is light on stats and weapon-swapping and heavy on good ol' platforming action. That said, you can always load up Castlevania 2: Simon's Quest if you want a rough-but-classic take on the series' RPG potential. Plus, there's a weird NES parody game called Kid Dracula that you could only find in Japan before now - if you've never experienced the joy of retro Konami parodying itself across an entire video game, you're in for a weird treat.

What: Castlevania Anniversary Collection

Where: PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One

When: May 16

4. Can John Wick score a hat trick?

The world's most violent dog lover is back in John Wick 3 - Parabellum, and now Wick (played by Keanu Reeves) has to cope with the inconvenience of having a $14 million bounty on his head. The majestic Anjelica Huston plays one of his allies, and Halle Berry plays Sofia, an old acquaintance who Wick turns to in his time of need. Expect the franchise's signature mix of stylish bloodshed, big guns, and incredibly tailored assassins.

What: John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Where: Movie theaters

When: May 17

5. A WW2 dark comedy gets a 2019 makeover

Catch-22 is one of those novels that ends up on all those lists of essential reads, but why not save the paper cuts and catch the new Hulu miniseries instead? George Clooney is one of the directors, and the adaptation stars The Sinners' Christopher Abbott. It tells the story of a US Army Air Forces bombardier Yossarian and his friends as they try to stay sane while faced with the insanity of war.

What: Catch-22

Where: Hulu

When: May 17

Release Radar picks the best games, movies and shows of the next seven days every Monday at 11am GMT.