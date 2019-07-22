Release Radar: Our pick of the week's best TV, movies, and games (July 22-28)

1. Ellen Page: The video game comes to PC

If you missed Beyond: Two Souls on PlayStation in 2013, you're getting another chance to check it out on PC. Showcasing Quantic Dream's traditional mixes of motion-capture magic and human stories, it tells the story of Jodie, woman who is tied to a spirit from another world. What makes this particular Quantic Dream experiment stand out is that Ellen Page is in the starring role - yes, actress and kickass activist Ellen Page - and a scene as a young Jodie trying to enjoy a kid's birthday party is a punch right in the feels. Beyond: Two Souls is the latest Quantic Dream title to make the move to PC via the Epic Store, with Heavy Rain already available and Detroit: Become Human releasing later this year.

What: Beyond: Two Souls

Where: PC, via the Epic Store

When: July 22

2. EA Access comes to PS4

EA Access has been available on Xbox One for some time, and PC has a similar program through Origin Access, so it's only natural that EA would bring its subscription-based library to PS4. Starting July 24, PS4 players can access the 100+ game EA Access library for $5 per month or $30 per year. The program includes sports games like FIFA and Madden, a few EA Originals like Fe and Unravel, and some bigguns like Dragon Age Inquisition and Star Wars Battlefront 2 (you can view the full library here ). Subscribers also get 10-hour previews of new EA-published games, so compared to the zillion other subscription services out there, EA Access is actually a pretty good deal provided you don't mind not technically owning games.

What: EA Access

Where: PS4

When: July 24

3. The Boys is coming to Amazon Prime – and could soar past DC and Marvel’s recent superhero TV shows

We know the deal with men (and women) in spandex by now. They fight evil, win, and get to earn a well-deserved shawarma break of two until the next Phase rolls around. Amazon Prime’s The Boys is looking to change all that.

Adapted from the comic series of the same name, The Boys sees Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher team up with a motley crew of super-powered beings to try and take down corrupt superheroes and make ends meet. As the trailer above shows, it looks like someone left Watchmen and Suicide Squad in the oven too long and it came out all hard-boiled, sweary, and full of brilliant one-liners. There’s a Spice Girls metaphor in there and everything. It’s also a perfect opportunity to make use of your Amazon Prime trial membership that you definitely didn’t just use to take advantage of the brill deals on Prime Day… right?

What: The Boys

Where: Amazon Prime

When: July 26

4. Beat the guts out of Nazis, and do it with your bestie

The Wolfenstein series has always made effin' up facists super fun, but Wolfenstein: Youngblood mixes things up in an exciting new way. Instead of playing as BJ, you get to play as his twin daughters Jess and Soph Blazkowicz, and even better, you can do it co-op. It's set in the 1980s, but not the 1980s you vaguely remember. It's a chance to check in with characters from the previous games too, like Abby, the baby who Grace was nursing in Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus . A game starring kickass women where you have to kill Nazis? The bad bit of the internet is going to crap their khaki pants.

What: Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Where: PS4, Xbox One, PC

When: July 26

5. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood may be the last non-spacefaring Tarantino film

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood returns to the pulpy glitz, glamour, low-lifes living the high life that helped him make his name for his ninth film, and it could be his penultimate project. Tarantino's half-joked about making 10 movies (counting the two Kill Bill volumes as one) and then retiring for years, and though he's never fully committed to the idea, he's actually sounded more and more serious about it as the years have gone by. Now with a Star Trek movie looking like a stronger and stronger possibility for the director , it suddenly seems like the future may be set in stone. However it all shakes out, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood already looks like a must-watch if only for seeing what happens when Tarantino puts Bruce Lee and the Manson cult in the same movie together.

What: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Where: US theaters

When: July 26

