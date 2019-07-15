Release Radar: Our pick of the week's best TV, movies, and games (July 15-21)

1. Amazon Prime Day is coming July 15-16, to destroy your bank balance

In terrible news for those who love to pay full price for games and tech, the Amazon Prime Day game deals are stomping into your browser from midnight on the morning of July 15, and they’re planning to tempt you to spend cash with all kinds of juicy offers. Aside from Black Friday, which is half a year away, it’s the best time of the year to grab a console, headset, TV or a couple of new games because the savings are usually pretty solid and you get free delivery on most items. We reckon it’s a good year to bag a new Switch, after the reveal of the Switch Lite (Nintendo will sell the older models a little cheaper), a gaming headset, or a new 4K TV as the prices of these things are always dropping. Think of Amazon Prime Day like Godzilla smashing up Tokyo every year; except Godzilla is deals, and Tokyo is your wallet / grocery money. NewEgg and Walmart are having sales too. Maybe they’re King Ghidorah or something.

What: Amazon Prime Day 2019

Where: Amazon.com / Amazon.co.uk

When: July 15-16

2. Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein sees Netflix turning into the David Harbour Show (and that’s no bad thing)

We’re getting a double dose of David Harbour this month on Netflix. Fresh from his turn as Hopper in Stranger Things season 3 , the Hellboy actor is presenting and starring in a mockumentary about his ‘father’ (also played by Harbour) and his disastrous stage play.

Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein - to give it its full tongue-twisting title - promises to be cut from the same cloth as American Vandal in terms of superbly spoofing po-faced documentaries. Harbour gets to show off his comedic chops, too, as his flamboyant father, David Harbour Jr., which is always welcome. To top things off, expect special appearances from the likes of Alfred Molina and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s Kate Berlant in this 30-minute special.

What: Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein

Where: Netflix

When: July 16

3. Magical road trip Summer Catchers speeds onto PC

If you're a sucker for pixel art and sweet melodies just start shoving cash into your PC's vents now, because indie game Summer Catchers is a goddamn delight. It tells the story of Chu who tires of her life in a frozen tundra and sets off in her wooden car to experience sunshine for the first time. Don't be fooled by all the whimsy though, there are secrets to uncover, massive bosses to fight, and puzzles to solve. Basically it sounds like the perfect antidote to the real summer heat. Whack on a fan, pull off your pants, and enjoy this far more charming virtual summer adventure.

What: Summer Catchers

Where: PC

When: July 16

4. The Lion King roars into cinemas

The Lion King has all the ingredients to be the best live-action adaptation of a Disney classic yet. Why? First off, director Jon Favreau has done this before (he helmed The Jungle Book) so should have no problems taming those CGI lions. Then there's the incredible voice cast, including Donald Glover (AKA Childish Gambino), James Earl Jones, Alfre Woodard, Seth Rogan, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner and John Oliver. Has a more impressive line-up ever been assembled? Oh wait, did we forget someone? Oh, yeah. Beyoncé (yes, the one and only Beyoncé Knowles-Carter) is the voice behind Nala. Get ready to purr.

What: The Lion King

Where: Movie theaters

When: July 19

5. Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order arrives on Switch

The hottest Marvel heroes from Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, the X-Men and more are all assembled for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order. It's the first game in the series since 2009, and comes with a brand new story set in a new universe. The Nintendo Switch exclusive was developed by Koei Tecmo’s Team Ninja, who recently gave us Nioh, Fire Emblem Warriors and Dead or Alive 6. You can expect to face Sentinels, the Brotherhood of Mutants, the Sinister Six, HYDRA, Ultron and the big man himself, Thanos, when the game is released on July 19.

What: Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order

Where: Nintendo Switch

When: July 19

Release Radar picks the best games, movies, and shows of the next seven days every Monday at 11am GMT.