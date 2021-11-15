Red Notice has Netflix's biggest opening day for a movie, according to Ryan Reynolds

Red Notice has had the biggest opening day of any Netflix movie, according to its star Ryan Reynolds.
"Wow, [Red Notice] is [Netflix's] biggest ever opening day for a film. Congrats to this whole team! Can't wait for Red Notice (Taylor's Version.)," he tweeted, referencing Taylor Swift's recently re-released album Red. Exact audience numbers are yet to be released.
The movie sees crime prevention organization Interpol issue a global alert (AKA a Red Notice) to hunt down and capture the world's most wanted art thief. It's got an all-star cast, with Reynolds and Gal Gadot playing rival criminals, while Dwayne Johnson plays the FBI's top profiler, and the three cross paths during a daring heist. The movie was directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who’s best known for comedies like Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story and We’re The Millers.
It's the most expensive movie the streamer has ever produced, with an estimated budget of around $200 million. Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Michael Bay's 6 Underground previously held that title with estimated budgets of $160 million and $150 million, respectively.
So, will there be a sequel on the way? "What we have planned is to let's see how this goes," producer Dany Garcia told Variety at the movie's premiere. "I think there is... with [Johnson and Garcia's production company] Seven Bucks Productions, it's almost like 'franchise' is just part of our conversation. But we're also smart enough to say, 'Let's see how everything goes.'"
Red Notice is available to stream now. If you've already seen it, check out our list of the best Netflix movies that you can watch right now.