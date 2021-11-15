Red Notice has Netflix's biggest opening day for a movie, according to Ryan Reynolds

Red Notice has had the biggest opening day of any Netflix movie, according to its star Ryan Reynolds.

"Wow, [Red Notice] is [Netflix's] biggest ever opening day for a film. Congrats to this whole team! Can't wait for Red Notice (Taylor's Version.)," he tweeted , referencing Taylor Swift's recently re-released album Red. Exact audience numbers are yet to be released.

The movie sees crime prevention organization Interpol issue a global alert (AKA a Red Notice) to hunt down and capture the world's most wanted art thief. It's got an all-star cast, with Reynolds and Gal Gadot playing rival criminals, while Dwayne Johnson plays the FBI's top profiler, and the three cross paths during a daring heist. The movie was directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who’s best known for comedies like Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story and We’re The Millers .

It's the most expensive movie the streamer has ever produced, with an estimated budget of around $200 million. Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Michael Bay's 6 Underground previously held that title with estimated budgets of $160 million and $150 million, respectively.

So, will there be a sequel on the way? "What we have planned is to let's see how this goes," producer Dany Garcia told Variety at the movie's premiere. "I think there is... with [Johnson and Garcia's production company] Seven Bucks Productions, it's almost like 'franchise' is just part of our conversation. But we're also smart enough to say, 'Let's see how everything goes.'"