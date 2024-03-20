Red Dead Redemption 2's first patch in over a year finally fixes a bug that players have been saddled with for over 18 months

Red Dead Redemption 2 has received its first update in more than a year, and it finally squashes a pesky bug that players have been saddled with for far too long.

The stable glitch in Rockstar's Wild West romp is one of the game's most infamous bugs. With the arrival of the last update, 1.31, which rolled out in September 2022, players frequently found that they would get completely stuck when entering a stable, unable to move or input commands, or, rather crucially, leave. Freeing your unfortunate cowboy meant restarting the game, though in some cases, even this didn't solve the issue.

Thankfully, according to the patch notes on Rockstar's official website, Update 1.32 has "improved an issue that resulted in players becoming stuck when entering the stables," leaving you free to access these how and when you please without fear of being trapped in there for good.

As well as this, Update 1.32 also includes a selection of graphical enhancements for PC. AMD Fidelity Super Resolution (FSR) version 2.2 is now supported, as is HDR10+ Gaming for compatible hardware. An issue preventing the game from being played in 3200x2400 resolution has now also been fixed.

To top it off, there are various improvements to stability and performance for users on all platforms, including fixes for general issues, such as game crashes, and more specific ones, such as Free Roam Missions not launching and Naturalist samples not counting towards daily challenges.

Update 1.32 is live now on all platforms. While it's not a huge update, it's certainly nice to see Rockstar introduce some meaningful fixes and improvements to the stellar sequel and its multiplayer portion, Red Dead Online.

Over five years on, there's still plenty of appreciation for Red Dead Redemption 2, including from a university professor in Tennessee who uses the game and its predecessor to teach students American history. Moreover, they recently invited the actors behind Arthur Morgan and John Marston along to a lesson.

