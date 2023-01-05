Razer launches Blade 16 and 18 gaming laptops at CES 2023

Razer's back, and with Nvidia's 40-Series graphics cards making their way to the mobile market, the Blades have had to adapt. Stuffed full of all that next-generation tech, these gaming laptops have loosened the belt a little, stretching out into a new 16-inch and 18-inch set of machines. The former is designed around its brand new Dual Mode Mini LED display, offering that classic Razer power in a more portable form factor (at least when compared to its behemoth sibling).

Meanwhile, the 18-inch is here to take on even the best gaming PC on the market, sporting desktop-worthy Intel processors and stacked with some hefty GPU power to boot. Razer has consistently produced some of the best gaming laptops on the market over the last few years, and the Blade 18 looks set to stack up nicely as the brand's next step.

Both models feature Intel's 13th generation i9 HX chipset in the top configurations, as well as Nvidia RTX 40-Series graphics cards running at up to 175W TGP. The Razer Blade 18 and Blade 16 are due to launch in Q1 2023, and we've got all the details on each release just below.

Razer Blade 16

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Razer) (Image credit: Razer) (Image credit: Razer)

The Razer Blade 16 represents something we've been asking for for a little while now, a Blade machine with the power and screen real estate of the 17.3-incher without sacrificing that backpack friendly form factor for the 15.6-inch model. Measuring in at 355x244mm, the Blade 16 is only slightly larger than the 355x235mm Razer Blade 15 of last year.

That's excellent news for anyone looking to push things a little further while keeping that classic slimline Razer feel. Hidden away in this machine, though, you'll also find those latest Intel 13th generation processors, and RTX 40-Series graphics cards, capable of a 1.50 Graphics Power Density (Razer touts that that's 35% more graphics power per cubic inch than any other 16-incher currently on the market).

Of course, you'll want those premium components to sing, which is where that Dual-Mode Mini-LED display comes into play. This is a world first from Razer, allowing the Blade 16 to switch between a UHD+ / 120Hz creator mode and an FHD+ / 240Hz gamer mode. There's a solid market for that all-in-one content creation and gaming tool, but it's not going to have a direct impact on your everyday play if you're simply looking to invest in a Steam-based rig. Considering these machines are hitting the market starting at $2,699.99, though, this is likely one for Razer's creator audience.

Razer Blade 18

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Razer) (Image credit: Razer) (Image credit: Razer)

Razer has labeled the Blade 18 its most powerful laptop yet, and it should be - it's the latest and also the largest. That's not to undermine just how much torque is in this rig, you're picking up an 18-inch behemoth with all those lovely Intel and Nvidia components and what Razer terms a 'hyper-efficient vapor chamber cooling' solution on top.

The Blade 18 is looking to take over from your static desktop of yesteryear, offering upgradeable storage and memory, extra ports, and a QHD+ 240Hz display with 100% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum. While that screen will max out at 500nits, the slimline bezel design means no space has gone to waste here.

The result is potentially the smallest 18-inch gaming laptop we've seen come out of CES 2023, measuring in at 399.99mm x 275.4mm x 21.9mm. Of course, this thing remains far from portable, but with that kind of dimensions and Razer's classic matte black aesthetic, we expect the Blade 18 to slink into the background easily.

The Razer Blade 18 will be available in Q1 2023, with configurations starting at $2,899.99.

Don't need that big screen treatment? We're rounding up all the best Razer laptops currently available for more options. Or, take a look at the latest cheap Razer laptop deals if you're looking for a steal. You can also keep an eye on the competition with our guides to the best Alienware laptops and the best Asus gaming laptops as well.