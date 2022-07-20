Razer Enki Pro Review: "Probably the most comfortable chair I have ever sat on"

The Razer Enki Pro is a great gaming chair if measuring in comfort alone but when it comes down to features, it is somewhat lackluster. At a hefty price point of $1,000, you would expect this chair to be in line with other high-end seats that feature cooling systems and full ergonomic design.

The Razer Enki Pro might not be one of the best gaming chairs for this reason but is still worth considering for those who are on the hunt for an insanely comfortable chair.

Assembly

From the very beginning, this product really does feel premium in quality. Unboxing the product reveals a comically large thank you note, with instructions on the rear, some Razer 'gauntlets' - essentially just some gloves to wear while you build the chair - and of course all the parts you need to build the chair, including a spare screw and an Allen / hex key type device.

The Razer gauntlets were a strange addition to the box, however, they did make the process of building a gaming chair feel very magnificent. I have quite small hands so they didn't fit me well enough to handle screws while wearing them.

The assembly process for this chair was super easy - which is what you'd expect from a chair of this price point. This was the first gaming chair I ever built, it recommended two people to be on hand for the process but I did it alone and finished in a staggering 23 mins (which included unboxing). Anyone who has built a gaming chair before can probably tell you that it usually takes longer than this.

The actual building process was simple, everything just slid into place and fit perfectly so no further fastenings were required. The wheels just needed to be pushed into the base and then the seat went straight on top of that. No screws are required at all. Even the neck support pillow is magnetic, meaning you just place it where ever you want it at the top of the chair and it'll stay.

The only exception to this was attaching the back of the chair to the seat part. This was aided with a rail on the seat which you could slide the back into, allowing you to screw in the eight screws required, with ease.

One comment I do have about the building process was the fact that one screw was really difficult to get in - every other bit of threading on the chair was perfect aside from one single screw. This is because it was ever so slightly misaligned. It was somewhat frustrating and was the only thing preventing this building experience from being absolutely perfect.

Features

This chair does come with some great features however they are a little underwhelming considering you are able to find them on chairs that are less than half of the price of this one. It comes with 4D armrests which are slowly becoming industry standard on higher-priced gaming chairs. These allow you to adjust the armrests completely, up and down, left and right, forwards and backwards - so you can have them in optimum position based on your body and how you prefer sitting.

It also comes with a magnetic head cushion, meaning that removing it or adjusting it is super easy compared to other chairs where you have to clip them on. The magnet is strong enough to prevent shifting and movement when in use. This is great neck support for those that need it.

The Enki Pro also features 152 degree seat recline, this is pretty common in many gaming chairs. However, the weight-adjusted tilting allows for you to lean back in the chair and for it to adjust accordingly without any manual adjustments. I found myself not using this feature very often just because I sit relatively upright all day but for those who like adjusting their reclining angle, this is a great feature.

It also comes with a three-year warranty for moving parts and mechanisms, meaning wear and tear are not included. This does allow you to be sure that this chair will last you a few years, however other chairs at a similar price point such as the Herman Miller X Logitech G Embody Gaming Chair offers a 12-year warranty, which feels like a lifetime compared to the three years offered by Razer.

These are the only features that this chair presents which aren't accredited to the design which makes it feel somewhat lackluster considering its price point. Other gaming chairs at this price point offer insane ergonomics or back massagers included.

Design

The first thing you notice about the design of this chair is the weight, its extremely heavy compared to other gaming chairs which do make it feel heavy duty. This is likely due to the hard shell. You can feel this weight whenever you move the chair around, even when just swiveling it - it feels very heavy. This does remind you of the price point, the weight makes the chair feel extremely high quality. Personally, I'm not a fan of the aesthetics of a hardback shell, I just think it makes the chair appear quite large and bulky rather than a sleek and slender finish, but this is all down to personal preference.

Another easily noticed design aspect is the Alcantara leather, for anyone that doesn't know what Alcantara leather is, it essentially feels like suede but is harder wearing and more moisture resistant. Although it is harder wearing than swede, it begins to fade much faster than leather. It does have much more grip than leather so, for those ultra-intense gamers, no matter how sweaty you get in this chair, you'll never be slipping and sliding. It is somewhat more absorbent though which makes it harder to clean, whether it's spills or sweat. This fabric makes the chair feel a little bit like a car seat and personally I'm not a fan but, again, this is definitely down to personal preference.

In terms of the actual aesthetics of the chair, it features the iconic black and green Razer colorway. You'll find that the main body of the chair is all black and the stitching and detailing are green. It easily blends in with many different set ups due to the solid color and would work well with many of the best gaming desks.

You'll find that the chair has 110-degree extended shoulder arches and a 21" base to allow for optimal weight distribution for long-lasting comfort. This also means its suited to people who may be somewhat bigger but it's worth noting that the maximum weight is 136kg. There is built-in lumbar support which encourages you to sit upright meaning you're less likely to get fatigued when sitting for a long time.

Performance

This chair was very comfortable, it was probably the most comfortable chair I have ever sat on, but this is to be expected for a chair coming in at just under $1000. I usually have really bad issues with back pain and strain, I can't sit for long periods of time without feeling achy but this chair relieved a lot of that for me.

The lumbar support on the chair was great, I much prefer this style of built-in lumbar as opposed to a cushion. I found myself sitting up significantly straighter than usual without feeling like I was forced into an uncomfortable upright position as some chairs make you feel.

Razer doesn't highlight one of the features of the chair being an ergonomic design but it is made in such a way to really support your back and body while sitting for long periods of time. When I was sat in this chair all day long at work I didn't feel myself fidgeting the way I do in my gaming chair at home.

The only way I am able to describe sitting in this chair is a 'blissful' comfort. The only downside of comfort that I found with this chair was the headrest being quite hard rather than a soft cushion which is what I expected. I think neck support is more down to personal preference and the location of your monitors so I found myself not using it at all.

Should you buy the Razer Enki Pro?

Generally, this chair does lack some features considering it's price point but it somewhat makes up for this with its insane level of comfort. It's so great to sit in and really does support your body well.

If you're on the hunt for an extra comfortable chair then this is a great option but be prepared to fork out a large chunk of money. I would recommend this chair to those who have the budget for it, but there are some more reasonable options for anyone who may not have the money.

How we tested the Razer Enki Pro

I ensured that I thoroughly tested this chair by using it as my new work chair while working from the office. I sat in it for long periods of time during my shift to simulate long nights gaming. I also built it myself and ensured to use all of the advertised features often enough to ensure that they worked correctly.

We receive many gaming chairs in our line of work from all different companies designing the latest in ergonomic / office seating. Whether it's Secretlab, AndaSeat, Razer, Brazen, or any other company, every chair that passes through our office or home setups is tested in much the same fashion, with major considerations made. These are:

