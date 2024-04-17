Rayman board game revealed, and I'm in love with its minis

A Rayman board game is on the way later this year.

Honestly, I didn't have that on my 2024 bingo list. I'd expected the character's next adventure to be on a screen rather than the tabletop, but hey – I shan't complain. Especially considering how gorgeous the Rayman board game miniatures look.

Yes, these are pre-viz versions and may not even be painted when they join the best board games on shelves. (I've been burned by that before, can you tell?) But if we take the promo image at face value, they'll be very handsome indeed. They remind me a lot of Amiibo, the surprisingly high-quality figures made by Nintendo that were supposed to provide in-game bonuses but usually ended up sitting pretty on someone's shelf.

Anyway, don't take my word for it; have a look yourself.

(Image credit: Flyos)

There isn't much we know about this spinoff yet, but it was confirmed that the game (produced by Flyos, which is responsible for a Vampire: The Masquerade tie-in) will be released in "Q3 2024." It's also being designed by Maxime Tardif, the brains behind the engine-building game 'Earth.' Talk of teaming up makes it seem like Rayman will be joining the cooperative board games in your collection, too.

Here's the official blurb:

"Discover Rayman like never before in an all-new board game adventure! Team up with your favorite heroes in an epic race, dodging dangers and saving the Teensies! Designed by the acclaimed Maxime Tardif (EARTH) and FLYOS, the game promises thrilling action for 2 to 5 players, ages 7 to 77. Become a legend in the Glade of Dreams, and be ready for the launch in Q3 2024."

We'll keep an eye out for Rayman the Board Game as we inch closer to Q3 2024, and will keep you updated as and when we know more.

