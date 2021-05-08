Ravensburger partners with Taco Bell for this new board game

Taco Bell has partnered with Ravensburger to create a new "easy-to-learn" board game: Taco Bell Party Pack Card Game.

It looks like it'll be 2-6 players, offers a 20-minute playtime, and comes served in a novelty Taco Bell food box boasting 112 meal cards, 50 crew cards, and 18 tortilla chip "tokens".

According to Comic Book , the game will retail for around $17 and is expected to release sometime in June 2021.

"In Taco Bell Party Pack Card Game, players gather various kinds of Taco Bell menu items, including crunchy tacos, bean burritos and Freezes, in an attempt to feed a crew of Taco Bell fans," explains a description on BoardGameGeek .

"Each member of a player's crew comes with specific cravings that need to be sated and doing so earns crave chips – tokens that look like tortilla chips and that have a surprise amount of points to reveal at the end of the game. Players can also use 'sauce cards' to help snag food items and win."

