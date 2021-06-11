Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart brings 'Visual Effects' toggle for picture mode

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has got a bonus visual effects mode as part of the game's photo mode.

The developer confirmed on Twitter that a new "visual effects" mode has been enabled which will help you gain better control of your scenes in the photo mode. The developer shared a rather striking example showing a still enemy in a menacing pose, emphasized by a moving skybox as well as a moving fire effects on their jetpack. There is also some smoke and particle effects helping the scene to shine.

In #RatchetPS5, we've added the all-new "Visual Effects" mode that allows you to toggle animated graphics to your scene. Perfect for making GIFs and videos! Take it for a spin. Show us what you got.📸: Shaun Besman (https://t.co/NTkesMl3Hq), Senior Content Artist. pic.twitter.com/27hWI1E7pFJune 11, 2021 See more

This mode seems like an amazing tool for content creators around the game who will be able to flex their creativity with the toolbox Insomniac has provided, be that in gif form or videos showcasing the game.

These kinds of photo mode tools have become increasingly amazing avenues for fans to show off their skills in manipulating these worlds and create some really fun creations. We’ve seen them recently in Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, as well as many other Sony exclusives like God of War and Insomniac’s own Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Never has a title felt so ready for fans to jump in and capture the sights and sounds of a world though. In a game as jaw-droppingly stunning as Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, we can expect to see some amazing things flooding our social media feeds.

The platformer releases today, giving PS5 users possibly their biggest exclusive yet. It has landed to a lot of critical acclaim, including from us. Our Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart review praises the surprisingly heartfelt story, a variety of flavors of fun and, of course, the aforementioned beauty of the graphics. Reviewer Rachel Weber also wrote: "It feels as though Insomniac's writers have taken their cues from more recent Marvel movies, managing the tricky balancing act of cartoon mayhem and emotional payoffs. It made me, a casual lombax fancier, more invested in the series than ever before, and hoping we get to see a lot more of the fabulous foursome soon.

