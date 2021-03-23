Rainbow Six Siege leads making a new online multiplayer game with Amazon

Four of the core developers behind Rainbow Six Siege are opening a new Amazon Games studio and starting work on an online multiplayer title.

The new studio will be based in Montreal and led by the team of ex-Ubisoft developers, which includes head of production Luc Bouchard, creative director Xavier Marquis, head of product Alexandre Remy, and content director Romain Rimokh. Amazon isn't sharing much about the new online game beyond the fact that it will be based on a new intellectual property - though with all that expertise coming in from Rainbow Six Siege, there's a good chance it will carry some of that tactical hero shooter lineage.

"Building upon 8 years of experience with Siege, we are excited to start with a blank page and the creative freedom to create a completely unique experience in the multiplayer space," Xavier Marquis said in the announcement . "From our first discussion, we felt a true connection with the people at Amazon Games, their approach to gaming and the sheer amount of knowledge, expertise and technology available there. It is quite humbling and we couldn’t be more excited to start a studio with them."

The Montreal studio marks Amazon Games' fourth location, and its announcement follows just about a month after New World - arguably Amazon Games flagship title - was delayed for a third time to August 31, 2021 . Then that came after a Bloomberg report from January highlighted internal difficulties at Amazon Games, which allegedly contributed to the low number of games it has released for how long it's been around (and how many high-profile industry figures it has employed).