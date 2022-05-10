Quick - this Logitech mechanical gaming keyboard is now under $50

We don't see mechanical gaming keyboards hitting sub-$50 prices everyday, but the Logitech G413 is doing just that at Amazon right now. You'll find the full-sized gaming keyboard available for just $49.99 (was $89.99) today - a stunning price just $5 away from a record low.

We've only ever seen this model cheaper once before, and that was this time last year. Prices haven't neared this $50 position since then, so anyone on the hunt for a cheap gaming keyboard should certainly strike while the iron's hot. This isn't some bargain bin deal either, the Logitech G413 packs some serious features into such an affordable price tag.

USB-passthrough stands out immediately; you'll often have to spend well over $100 on one of the best gaming keyboards around to get this feature. Sure, you're dropping customizable RGB lighting, but there's still a solid red backlight here. And you're even picking up Logitech's famed Romer-G switches under each keycap to boot. That means you're getting a snappier click and longer-lasting switches than the membrane gaming keyboards we typically see at this price point.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, and plenty more cheap gaming keyboard deals further down the page.

Logitech G413 mechanical gaming keyboard | $89.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - The Logitech G413 was already a cheap gaming keyboard considering its mechanical keys and USB passthrough, but with $40 off the price, this is a standout offer. It's incredibly rare to find a mechanical deck for under $50, and this model has been stuck at $60 for the last few months - so bargain hunters will want to jump on this one quick.



