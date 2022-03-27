Quantum Error drops a new action-packed teaser trailer

Almost a year to the day since we last had an update, Sony has dropped a new teaser for Teamkill's upcoming sci-fi horror shooter, Quantum Error.

Quantum Error - a "cosmic horror" - was announced way back in 2020, and sparked our interest when it was revealed that this shooter can be played in both first- and third-person perspectives.

Sony did use the teaser to reveal that Quantum Error is being developed in Unreal Engine 5 and is coming "soon", but stopped short of giving us a definitive date.

But that's enough out of me; here's the teaser:

"When the Monad Quantum Research Facility - 30 miles off the shore of CA - is attacked by an unknown entity, engulfing the complex in flames and putting it into a full containment lock-down, a distress call is sent for mutual aid to the Garboa Fire Dept in San Francisco, CA," explains the description on the YouTube video (thanks, TSA ).

"Fire Chief Sturgis answers the call and sends you - Capt. Jacob Thomas - your partner Shane Costa and a crew by helicopter to the Monad Facility. Your mission is simple: save as many lives from the burning complex as possible and get out. However, what starts as a rescue mission quickly plummets into darkness, when you arrive and find that things are not as they appear."

Right now, Quantum Error is slated to be released on PS4, PS5 , Xbox Series S , and Xbox Series S , being a cross-gen release for PlayStation platforms, but seemingly a next-gen exclusive for Xbox consoles. Even with the new teaser, however, there still isn't a solid release date right now.

Despite our best efforts, Teamkill wouldn't be drawn on more details about the story, but told GamesRadar+ this time last year Quantum Error is ultimately an exploration of our "fear of the unknown ."

"You have the normal, everyday people in our story, and real-life heroes who are engaged in a real-life threat with real-world enemies, but behind that threat there is this hidden, unknown evil and power," the studio told us.

"The antagonist has tapped into something that is far beyond their understanding and beyond the capability of mankind to deal with. We have really only given a tiny, basic outline of the game, and have kept this truly epic, heart-wrenching, suspenseful, shocking, story of twists and turns a secret."