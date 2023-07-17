Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is the latest movie to hit the number one spot on Netflix. The Shrek spin-off arrived on the streamer last Thursday (July 13) and, by Sunday, was the top movie on the site.

The animated caper beat new release Bird Box Barcelona to the top spot, a spin-off to 2018's horror hit Bird Box, along with new Netflix action-comedy The Out-Laws, which stars Pierce Brosnan, and the Adam Driver-led sci-fi movie 65.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish sees Antonio Banderas return as the swashbuckling booted feline in his first standalone movie since 2011's Puss in Boots – and, this time, his luck is running out, as he's used eight of his nine lives. In an attempt to get them back, Puss teams up with Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek) and Perrito the dog (Harvey Guillén) to try and find the Last Wish for the Wishing Star. The all-star voice cast also includes Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, John Mulaney, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

First released on the big screen back in December 2022, the film made nearly $500 million at the global box office. It became the tenth-highest-grossing movie of the year and the second-highest-grossing animated movie, after Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is now streaming on Netflix US.