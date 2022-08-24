Psychological mystery game The Gap revealed with a creepy teaser trailer at the Future Games Show

Publisher Crunching Koalas and developer Label This has revealed a strange and eerie trailer for a new psychological mystery IP, "The Gap", at the Future Games Show Powered by Mana, along with a teaser trailer that gives us a little taste of what to expect from the game's story and premise.

To watch it, it's definitely a trailer that raises more questions than it answers, but that's pretty on-brand for a mystery game. Memento-style warnings scrawled on the walls, strange tentacles on the floor, and a pretty ominous voiceover that talks about how deja vu and the human hippocampus can take people to a strange parallel world, even as visuals shift unpredictably. Meanwhile, a friend on the phone seems to be very concerned about something your corporate overlords are up to - but I'm sure that's all totally on the level, right?

The intention of The Gap seems to be to mix genuine science and a more mysterious blend of science fiction, like the first act of Prey 2017 suddenly twisting into a visit to the Upside Down from Stranger Things. The style of gameplay has yet to be revealed, though the framing of the teaser does imply that the experience will be primarily first-person, suggesting a more involved, intense experience.

Still, it's early days, and at the time of writing, there hasn't been a firm release date announced for the Gap. Fortunately, interested players can expect it to release on all the big next-gen consoles, including PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam.

