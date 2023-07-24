PSVR 2's haptic feedback might still use a PS4 controller's rumble motor

By Duncan Robertson
published

A resourceful way to use old parts?

PSVR 2 transparent prototype pictured on the PlayStation blog
(Image credit: PlayStation Blog)

A recent post on the PlayStation Blog revealed the R&D and hardware iterations that went into the development of PSVR 2, and it's been confirmed that one prototype used the PlayStation 4 controller's rumble motor.

Haptic feedback continues to be a bespoke PlayStation 5 feature, and in the world of the best VR headsets, it's entirely exclusive to Sony's latest visor. It now comes to light that the earliest iterations of this feature saw mechanical design engineers using rumble motors from the DualShock 4 to make it happen.

In an interview with the PlayStation Blog, Yasuo Takahashi, SIE's Principal Product Manager said that "Mechanical design engineers removed the rumble motor from a DualShock 4 wireless controller and attached it to PS VR to try it out.

"They found that it actually increased the feeling of immersion and sense of reality, though there were challenges when trying to actually integrate the feature into the headset."

After more testing, it was then found that one of these motors could also be used in tracking headset movements:

"That’s why we created the next prototype, “Eye Tracking Evaluation Prototype Part 2” with a built-in motor, and tested how the motor affected eye tracking and head tracking," Takahashi added.

This is a clever continuation of the PS4 controller's design, as the DualShock 4 had an innovative feature that would help the console to anticipate usage if the motors, gyro sensors, and accelerometers inside the gamepad detected movement. This is why, if you left your PlayStation 4 turned on but went to another room, for example, the screen might dim, and moving the controller in any way would make screen brightness return.

The original prototype that includes the DualShock 4 motor can be seen below.

PSVR 2 prototype that utilises a DualShock 4's rumble motor

(Image credit: PlayStation Blog)

It's unclear whether that particular motor was what was the one eventually used in the finished PSVR 2 headset, as these quotes from Takahashi are the only details included on the matter, and what's clear is that the device went through more than seven prototype iterations during development. 

That said, the images below from Sony's own teardown of the headset show a strikingly similar motor to the one pictured in the prototype above. We can't confirm it's the same motor, but given their similarities, it's nice to see how iterative Sony's hardware is from one generation to the next.

Image 1 of 2
PSVR 2 haptic feedback motor in Sony's official teardown video
(Image credit: SIE)

PSVR 2 continues to enjoy praise from critics and fans alike, especially now that it's more readily available at a wider selection of retailers and its list of upcoming PSVR 2 games is growing.

Elsewhere in the blog post, Takahashi also revealed that prototyping and development of Sony's second VR platform originally began in 2017, only a year after the launch of the first PSVR.

The interview also sheds light on how the VR2 Sense controllers were developed and goes into detail on how PlayStation studios helped shape their creation.

In other VR news, it seems the Meta Quest Pro hasn't been canceled, despite reports last week claiming the opposite. As the Meta Quest 3 gears up for release later this year, and Apple Vision Pro waits in the wings, the VR market seems poised for an interesting fight in 2024.

Want more info on innovative controller parts? Take a look at our lists of the best PS5 controllers, the best PC controllers, and the best Xbox Series X controllers.

Duncan Robertson
Duncan Robertson
Hardware Editor

Ever since playing Journey at the age of 15, I’ve been desperate to cover video games for a living. After graduating from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in Journalism, I contributed to the Scottish Games Network and completed an Editorial Internship over at Expert Reviews. Besides that, I’ve been managing my own YouTube channel and Podcast for the last 7 years. It’s been a long road, but all that experience somehow landed me a dream job covering gaming hardware. I’m a self-confessing PlayStation fanboy, but my experience covering the larger business and developer side of the whole industry has given me a strong knowledge of all platforms. When I’m not testing out every peripheral I can get my hands on, I’m probably either playing tennis or dissecting game design for an upcoming video essay. Now, I better stop myself here before I get talking about my favourite games like HUNT: Showdown, Dishonored, and Towerfall Ascension.
Location: UK Remote