"PSVR 2 takes VR gaming to a whole new level", says Unity

The company outlined its vision for PSVR 2 at this year's GDC

Unity's 'Building Next-Gen Games for PSVR 2' talk at this year's Game Developers Conference is now viewable in full on YouTube. The presentation, aimed at those creating games for Sony's next-gen virtual reality offering, gives us a bit more insight into the tech. The video is marked as unlisted, so it's unlikely that it was meant to be made public.

"PSVR 2 takes VR gaming to a whole new level, enabling a greater sense of presence and allowing players to immerse themselves into game worlds like never before", says Bria Williams, senior product manager at Unity.

The presentation kicks off with a look at the PSVR 2's features, which include high fidelity visual experiences offered by 4K HDR, 110-degree field of view and foveated rendering. Its OLED display has a resolution of 2000 by 2040 per eye and smooth frame rates of 90 or 120 hertz. PSVR 2 also features headset-based controller tracking that tracks you through integrated cameras embedded in the headpiece.

"Headset feedback amplifies the sensations of in-game actions from the player," says Williams. It's created by a single built in-motor with vibrations that add a tactile element, bringing players closer to the gameplay experience."

Williams also explains how headset feedback might be practically used to create a deeper sense of immersion for the user. "Experiences can be built to enable players to feel a character's elevated pulse during tense moments, the rush of objects passing close to the character's head or the thrust of a vehicle as the character speeds forward."

PSVR 2 also detects the motion of your eyes, so looking in a specific direction creates an additional method of interaction . This allows for "a heightened emotional response and enhanced expression that provide a new level of realism", says Williams.

You can hear everything Unity had to say about PSVR 2 in the video below.

Attendees got to go hands-on with Sony's new virtual reality tech with PSVR 2 playable at this year's Game Developers Conference, but there's still no word on a release date.

