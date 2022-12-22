PSVR 2 could headline Sony's CES 2023 presentation next month

PSVR 2 could be a big part of Sony's CES 2023 showcase, if the thumbnail art is anything to go by.

Just below, you can see the YouTube feed for Sony's CES 2023 showcase, which is set to premiere on January 4 at 5pm PT/8pm ET, and at 1am GMT the next day for European audiences. The YouTube video thumbnail has the PSVR 2 front and centre, leaving little to the imagination (thanks, VGC (opens in new tab)).

It certainly seems as though the PSVR 2 will be a big factor in Sony's presentation. The new-gen VR headset making an appearance at the conference next month isn't a huge surprise, given the show itself in Las Vegas is typically geared towards high-end consumer electronics and technology.

In fact, the PSVR 2 was actually announced last year at CES 2022 by Sony. PlayStation head Jim Ryan attended the conference in person to shed first details on the forthcoming VR headset, so given Sony's track record, the PSVR 2 popping up at CES 2023 really shouldn't be a surprise.

CES 2023 actually takes place less than two months before the PSVR 2 is slated to launch on February 22, 2023. Sony just relatively recently pulled back the curtain on the final PSVR 2 price, and it's not coming cheap, weighing in at $599.99 / £529.99 for customers. Sony has already confirmed Horizon: Call of the Mountain will be a PSVR 2 launch title, and Resident Evil Village's VR mode will be joining it on day one.

Check out our upcoming PSVR 2 games guide for a full look at the launch slate for the new VR headset.